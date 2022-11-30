Belfast council motion tabled calling for permanent late-night public transport

It comes amid concerns that a lack of late-night public transport is harming Belfast's economy and affecting footfall.

Business leaders and politicians have previously spoken out about people having difficulties getting home after a night out in the city, as public transport is scarce after 11pm.

A lack of taxi drivers, due to many leaving the industry during the pandemic and new rules for new drivers introduced back in 2014, is also contributing to the problem.

Translink has introduced temporary late-night services to run over the festive period, but there have been calls to make these permanent.

A motion is going before a meeting of Belfast City Council (BCC) on Thursday evening calling on Translink to implement such services on its Metro and Glider routes.

The motion has been proposed by SDLP group leader on BCC Donal Lyons and seconded by his colleague Seamus de Faoite.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Lyons said, when you look at the amount of people traveling into Belfast on any given morning it’s clear that the city centre still acts as a hub for the broader area.

“On the other hand if you look at how quiet the streets become after 6pm or so, it’s also quite clear that we’re not keeping people in the city in the evenings or later on,” he said.

“One of the major issues that we’ve all experienced is just how difficult it can be to get home at the end of night out. Most cities have a late night bus service, key routes that stay running until after bars and restaurants close, but here we’re still running for the last bus home at about 11pm. That isn’t much use if you’re at a gig or a night-time screening at a cinema.”

The SDLP representative said knowing there's a regular and affordable route home who not only improve safety in the city at night, but also boost the local economy, and the demand for such services is already there.

“Having thousands of people all wedging themselves into the same places for the same few hours on a Friday and Saturday night, particularly when there’s no clear way home, is no longer sustainable. If we don’t make it easier to socialise in Belfast people will vote with their feet and stay away,” he said.

“We need to create a balance between our daytime and night-time economies. There’s no reason why a city street can’t have offices and shops open during the day and also provide a safe and welcoming place to socialise at night.”

Translink said: “Longer term, late night services will require investment. Translink is committed to working closely with key partners to develop additional and extended services which will help support local businesses, those who work at night and those who want to enjoy the great hospitality available, with the comfort of knowing they have access to safe and reliable transport.”