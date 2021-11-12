Belfast Council withdraws support for Stormont York Street Interchange plan

Belfast Council has withdrawn support for the Stormont York Street Interchange plan, which aims to reduce congestion at motorway links north of the city centre.

At the council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee this week (Wednesday November 10th), all parties except the DUP supported a Green motion to withdraw corporate support for the plan, which aims to fix a major traffic bottleneck north of the city centre, and would replace the existing traffic light-controlled junctions to the motorways.

The council will only return support if the scheme meets it air quality, housing, enviroment and “place making” objectives.

An independent review of the scheme, which is estimated to cost around £165 million, was set up last year after legal delays, and Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon announced proposals to address the six recommendations from the report.

As a result of the review Minister Mallon asked consultants “to carry out some further work particularly around place making and to maximise ambition in terms of what can be delivered for communities, connectivity and the wider living places agenda.”

Belfast council last month called on the minister to immediately share the “Independent Assurance Review of the York Street Interchange” with City Hall, but the Minister declined.

In a letter to the council from the Department of Infrastructure, the private secretary states the minister was not able to publish the report in accordance with Department of Finance guidance.

The letter states: “Reviews must include frank and open exchanges with all of the interviewees and it is likely that interviewees would be much more guarded with their comments and less willing to share express their views and information with the review team, if there was the expectation that future reports were to be published. Consequently this might potentially undermine the value of such reviews.”

At the Belfast Council Committee meeting, Mal O’Hara of the Green Party made a proposal supported by Sinn Fein, Alliance, the SDLP and People Before Profit.

It states the council will “withdraw our corporate support for the York Street Interchange scheme, and will only agree to corporate support for the scheme if the review and any new scheme arising from it can meet our climate, air quality, place making and housing ambitions for the city.” The proposal also insists any approved scheme abides by requirements in the Belfast Council document “A Bolder Vision.”

Councillor O’Hara added: “I am not persuaded in any way that additional road building is the solution to congestion.”

DUP Alderman Brian Kingston said Councillor O’Hara wasn’t “particularly interested in the publishing of the report” and had an “anti-road strategy.”

He added: “We do need roads that allow people to get around the city, to enable our economy to thrive, and to allow people to get to work, and to get to public and private services.

“So we do need an effective system to allow trade and traffic to pass through the city, and not to increase congestion and exhaust fume emissions.” He said people were told in the review their comments would not be published and it would be a “breach of confidence” to do so.

Councillor O’Hara said the “anti-road” accusation against him was a “misrepresentation.” He added: “The estimated price of York Street is £165 million, and that was made a long time ago. The last environmental analysis of that was in 2015, before this city and the assembly declared a climate emergency, and before we had the code red warning from the IPCC.

“£165 million as a baseline – it’s obviously going to cost a lot more than that. It could be significant in transforming this city, and I am trying to rectify this disconnect from North Belfast back to the city core, and the decimation of York Street that the previous roadbuilding scheme led to.”

The committee decision will go to next month’s full council meeting for ratification.