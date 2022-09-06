Belfast councillor calls for ‘urgent safety review’ of city centre building site after teenagers rescued from scaffolding

A Belfast councillor has called for an “urgent safety review” at a city centre building, after several teenagers were rescued from the top of scaffolding around a disused building on Monday evening.

SDLP councillor Gary McKeown also called for clarity around the Scottish Mutual building site and said he has contacted the Department of Infrastructure to check if the scaffolding can be removed.

According to the PSNI, five young people climbed up the scaffolding and gained access to the roof of a building.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said they were alerted to the incident shortly after 8pm and images on social media showed crews at the scene of the building off Donegall Square South.

They confirmed two of the teenagers were rescued by their crews at the scene.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident but the road was closed for a time.

An NIFRS spokesperson said three crews attended the scene, which was dealt with shortly after 9pm.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

"Two specialist rescue team appliances and a fire appliance from Central Fire Station attended,” they said.

"Firefighters were called to rescue two teenagers who were stuck at the top of scaffolding at a disused building. Firefighters helped the teenagers to safety and they were uninjured. The incident was dealt with by 9.07pm.”

Mr McKeown said: “The condition of this site and safety concerns around it are something that I have been raising for a number of months. I'm really concerned this incident could have ended in tragedy and it is essential that this site is made secure and safe so that we don’t see a repeat of this.

“I have contacted the Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd to ask that permission for the scaffolding to be placed on the public roadway is revoked, if it can be safely removed now that building work has stopped.

"I have also engaged with Belfast City Council and spoken to the Chief Executive to seek reassurances about the safety of the building and requested that adequate security measures are put in place by the owners.

“Following the collapse of the planned hotel development at this prime city centre site I am also calling for clarity around the future of this building. With the owners of the site being placed into administration and the building currently for sale we cannot allow it to languish indefinitely with no resolution to these issues.

"This beautiful listed building should be a landmark in our city centre, but instead it is a scar. It needs brought back into active use, and its historical features fully restored.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police along with other emergency services responded to a report of anti-social behaviour in the Bedford Street area of Belfast yesterday evening, Monday 5 September.

“At approximately 7.20pm, it was reported that five male youths had climbed up scaffolding and had gained access to the roof of a building.

“The road was closed for a short time while the boys were safely removed.

“There are no further details.”

The Department for Infrastructure has been contacted for a response.