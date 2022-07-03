Belfast councillor Gary McKeown ‘absolutely livid’ at increasing fly-tipping and ‘mountains of waste’ in city

A Belfast councillor has called on the council to take action over fly-tipping in the city and described being “absolutely livid” at the mountains of waste in some areas.

The SDLP’s Gary McKeown highlighted the issue in the Stranmillis, Holyland and Lisburn Road area, capturing images the rubbish blighting the residential streets and alleys.

The south Belfast politician said the issue reaches a “fever-pitch” at this time of year and confirmed he has reached out to council officials in a bid to resolve the problem.

The latest example of rubbish problems in the city comes on the back of weeks of headlines regarding the state of cleanliness and anti-social behaviour within Belfast.

Belfast has seen months of bad headlines concerning littering, graffiti “tagging,” and rat infestation due to fly tipping, with business owners and residents alike crying out against a perceived “run down” city centre.

Mr McKeown said: “Residents in areas such as Stranmillis village, the Holylands and lower Lisburn Road are at their wits' end at the appalling fly-tipping that is taking place.

“I am absolutely livid at people having to face mountains of waste outside their own homes. Some of the examples I have dealt with have been frankly unbelievable until you see them. This is no way to have to live, so we need firm action to tackle it.

Fly tipping in south Belfast

"Every year we see the fly-tipping plague reach fever-pitch in July and August with house clearances, but just because it happens regularly doesn't make it right and doesn't make it acceptable. It is causing misery to residents and is a health hazard.

"The disregard for neighbours by some tenants and landlords, and the expectation that council staff will clean up after them is completely out of order.

“I want to commend council staff who do a fantastic job at clearing this waste, but they shouldn't have to do it.

"We are rightly putting a focus on the challenges faced by our city centre in terms of cleansing and safety, but it is important that we also take proactive steps to deal with similar waste and cleansing issues in pockets of our suburbs.”

He added: "I have written to the council Chief Executive and the departmental Director seeking a meeting to examine how we can beef up the response to these issues, including looking at targeted investigation, enforcement and prosecution to deal with those responsible and send out a clear message that it has to stop."

Last week Green councillor Brian Smyth said the current disquiet about the state of Belfast city centre is “the result of decades of inaction.”

“I keep hearing a similar theme from people, they find the city centre dirty and don’t feel safe. I feel embarrassed and a sense of shame when I hear this – we are failing on the fundamentals,” he told the council.