Belfast councillor pleads for help as young homeless woman dies on streets

The PSNI is investigating the sudden death of a homeless woman in Belfast city centre on Thursday evening.

The individual, who is believed to have been 19 years old and from Bangor, was found in the North Street area.

Her death brings the total number of people who have died on the city’s streets in recent years to 13. Last month, six homeless men died of drug overdoses within two weeks.

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker, who runs the homelessness support group The People’s Kitchen, called for urgent help.

“This is now 13 deaths in the homeless community, and the amount of vulnerability on our streets of people who are both homeless and caught up in addiction has never been as high,” he said.

“People feel trapped in the system and feel they cannot get out of the cycle of homelessness. Ultimately, we need better resources and support.

“The level of death and need is frightening. It’s something we’ve never seen before.”

Mr McCusker also said he believed there was not “enough support for those struggling with drug and alcohol issues in places which do offer temporary accommodation”.

Belfast Homeless Services, a charity and community organisation that supports people who sleep rough, said the young woman, who has not been named, was “not known to their services or facilities” and “was new to Belfast city centre”.

Homelessness campaigner Sean Martin Kane, who lived on the streets of Belfast on and off for 16 years, said he did not know why homeless people dying was still “happening in 2022”.

“I send my heartfelt condolences to this young lady’s family,” he added.

Mr Kane said the city had seen a large increase in the number of women and girls living on the streets following the closure of the all-female Regina Coeli shelter earlier this year.

The hostel had offered temporary accommodation to homeless people in Belfast since 1935.

It closed after a review into the building found it needed significant repairs.

“They need to open a female hostel. They promised the workers there would be two by the end of May and we are now in July and nothing has opened,” Mr Kane said.

The PSNI said inquiries into the woman’s death were ongoing and there were no further details at this stage.