Belfast councillor says government taking ‘no action’ to tackle issue of drug-related deaths

A Belfast councillor has said the government needs to take the issue of drug-related deaths more seriously by adopting a long-term plan.

In 2021 Northern Ireland recorded 212 drug-related deaths which was the second highest on record, six less than the 2020 peak of 218 deaths.

The same was true for drug-misuse deaths, decreasing from a high of 182 in 2020 to a second highest total of 174 in 2021.

Independent Councill Paul McCusker from The People’s Kitchen in Belfast told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster (GMU) programme the numbers of people on the streets with addiction issues is increasing.

Quite often, he said, these people are “crying out for help” and while there are “fantastic organisations”, polydrug use has increased and getting access to a rehabilitation programme can take months.

“In that timeframe the person can overdose, attend A&E, end up in prison, their life becomes chaotic. The people who we work with, particularly on the streets, their lives become chaotic because of living on the streets or being homeless,” he told GMU.

Last July protestors demanded urgent action to support homeless and vulnerable people in Belfast.

A demonstration was held in the city centre following a spate of drugs-related deaths.

Crowds marched from a soup kitchen in north Belfast to the City Hall in response to the deaths after 15 people died from overdoses in the city in the space of two months.

“Ultimately for me it’s about that long-term approach from government, to step up and take this seriously.

"Last year we marched on the streets because of the amount of people that died,” Mr McCusker said.

“We’re almost a year on, what has changed? Nothing, it’s got a lot worse.

“So, for me, it’s quite frustrating because I think, is there anybody listening? We see the effects of drugs, we see the damage it’s causing to people, we see it physically on our streets.

“But, addiction and drugs doesn’t only affect the homeless community, it affects communities across Northern Ireland.

“So this is a major, major issue where we’re seeing 212 people die, deaths involving heroin, morphine and cocaine were the highest on record. And behind every person that died is a brother, it’s a sister, it’s a loved one.

“And the damage and devastation it’s causing is frightening. But we don’t see the response from government and that’s frustrating and the thing that people on the ground, like myself, having been calling on for years.”

Many opiate-based drugs come from the south on transport systems, he said, and that has to be tackled by the police.

Early intervention and ensuring access to health services is the second component, he added.

"The police have been told on many occasions where drugs come from and how they get into Belfast. Drugs can be bought online, drugs can be bought anywhere. Drugs are very accessible.

"From the guys we speak with, they say getting drugs in Belfast is like going to buy a pack of cigarettes in a shop. It’s so easy to access drugs through social media, WhatsApp groups, online and on the street.

"Criminal gangs dealing drugs is also on the increase as well.”

Mr McCusker said that in Portugal drug-related deaths have been reduced and other countries have models NI can learn from.

Difficult conversations are had about decriminalisation and Belfast City Council supported talks about a safe-injecting facility – “but you never see any actions coming from them and that’s the frustrating thing for me,” he concluded.

The Department of Health said its 10 year Substance Use Strategy – ‘Preventing Harm, Empowering Recovery’ – recognises the need to target those most at risk, including those who are homeless, people who inject drugs and those who are in contact with the justice system.

The strategy, which was agreed by the former Executive, aims to directly reduce the harm for these groups through actions that place emphasis on harm reduction support measures for people who use alcohol and other drugs.

A DoH spokesperson said: “Work is well advanced in the developing of a new strategic plan and commissioning framework for substance use services, based on our new strategy, which will seek to improve the availability, accessibility and quality of the support provided across Northern Ireland.

“A range of–services are available for those who require help and support with substance use, and for their families.

"This ranges from education, prevention and awareness raising to harm reduction and inpatient treatment and support.

"In addition, the Department invested an additional £500k recurrently in the implementation of the strategy in 2022/23 – this has included supporting the Complex Lives initiative in Belfast, which is targeted at the group most at risk of substance use related deaths.

“The Department will continue to monitor the evidence in respect of effective interventions and develop new proposals, within the wider legislative framework, as appropriate. The Department will also continue to monitor developments in other administrations.”

Area Commander for South Belfast, Chief Inspector Neil Beck told the Belfast Telegraph that the force is aware of ongoing concerns with drug misuse in Belfast city centre and that officers have a clear focus on the risk and harm resulting from the supply and demand of illicit drugs.

“We conduct operational activity in direct response to the threat and harm caused, and on information received from members of the community. This is evidenced on an almost daily basis through the proactive action that is taken, by bringing offenders to justice,” he added.

CI Beck said that in the last 12 months, there has been more than 8,800 drug seizure incidents, which is an increase of 271 from the previous year. During this same period, the seven policing districts showed an increase in drug-related arrests, with Belfast city showing the largest rise. CI Beck said: “However, we are acutely aware that this issue needs a whole systems approach. We also work closely with a huge range of partners across all sectors, to assess for early trends, track for any changes and seek long-term sustainable solutions to prevent some of the demand and resultant harm.

"Much of this work is undertaken through the invaluable and multi-agency efforts of the Organised Crime Task force. “Drugs supply and demand is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, as it feeds wider organised criminality, impacts on our most vulnerable and causes lasting harm and suffering for families and communities.

"None of this should be tolerated and we all have a part to play.”