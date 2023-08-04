Belfast councillors express their anger as DfC scheme warming low income homes due to be cut

Belfast councillors have expressed their anger over cuts to a scheme which helps to warm and retrofit low income households.

Belfast City Council has not yet signed up to a service level agreement document forwarded by Stormont which ends council involvement in administering the Affordable Warmth Scheme.

A decision made by the Department for Communities’ permanent secretary calls to an end the involvement of all 11 councils, and with it the targeting of the scheme to low income people.

The department states the move will create savings on administration costs, which will allow the scheme to continue and ultimately to be widened when the Assembly returns.

Belfast City Council has been engaged in the partnership with the Stormont department and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive in the delivery of the scheme since 2014.

It aimed to address fuel poverty for the most vulnerable households by targeting those households that met certain criteria, as identified by Ulster University, to provide home improvement measures such as loft and cavity wall insulation, replacement boilers and new double-glazed windows.

Currently the scheme may be available to those who have a total annual gross income of less than £23,000, live in Northern Ireland, own and occupy their property as their main home or rent from a private landlord.

It is not available for tenants living in social housing or those who are Housing Executive or housing association tenants.

The Stormont department has asked Belfast City Council to sign an interim service level agreement provided for the period April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2024, putting the council on notice to terminate the arrangement on August 31.

The council still has not agreed to sign the interim service level agreement, after deferring the matter at a series of meetings.

At the most recent meeting of the full Belfast City Council, councillors aired their anger at the management of the scheme by Stormont.

SDLP councillor Paul Doherty said: “I have real concerns about people being able to access this scheme going forward.

“Make no mistake, changing the approach in terms of identifying people will result in many, many people falling through the gaps, and falling deeper into crisis and deeper into poverty as a result.”

Green Party councillor Anthony Flynn said: “It is baffling that we are in a situation where one of the most important schemes for retrofitting housing stock in lower income homes is being completely cut. And there is nothing we can do about it. It is ridiculous.”