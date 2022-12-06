Belfast councillors press for answers over decision not to have Christmas light switch-on in city centre

Belfast councillors have asked council officers to produce a report explaining a decision to no longer have a Christmas tree countdown and light switch-on in the city centre.

At the recent full meeting of Belfast City Council, elected representatives highlighted the public outcry against the decision made by officers on “health and safety” grounds.

The countdown and switch-on was last performed in front of City Hall in 2018.

This year, Belfast City Council spread the city lights switch-on across the city, with music, lighting and animation at various venues.

There was a stage set up on Donegall Place on the night of the switch-on, and 2 Royal Avenue has become a new venue for Christmas events.

SDLP councillor Carl Whyte told the chamber there was a discussion regarding an internal report on health on safety reasons why the switch-on could not happen.

“It had happened pre-Covid,” he stated. “There was an assurance in the last meeting that there will be a report brought back early next year about why that was, and if this could be revisited the following year.

“I want it emphasised at this meeting that we get that report back, that this is properly looked at, and it isn’t all just on the nod.”

Sinn Féin councillor Ronan McLaughlin said he wants to see the health and safety advice that was given to the council.

“Secondly the director said there was a lot of engagement with business on this, however, when this went public, a lot of businesses said they hadn’t been contacted by us,” he said. “So, I would like to see in the report the consultation carried out.”

DUP councillor Tracey Kelly said she had a lot of constituents contacting her, asking why there was no official tree switch-on.

At the council’s most recent meeting of its City Growth and Regeneration Committee a council officer gave a brief explanation for the decision.

He said: “The feedback we received to that activity was that it raised significant health and safety concerns – that was provided by colleagues from our Health and Safety Unit, about how we manage that space, about access and egress, how we control the crowd, and in particular when they disperse on the roadway.

“As well as that we received significant feedback from businesses and traders in the city who said they experienced challenges regarding access, parking and traffic, and in some sense it acted as a potential distraction during the busiest time of the year.”