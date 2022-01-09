Belfast councillors to discuss motion on free public transport for young people

Green Party says move response to city’s high air pollution levels

The council motion, if successful, would call on Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon and Translink to set up a free public transport pilot scheme for young people.

A motion is to be debated by Belfast City Council that could see young people travelling free on public transport.

It follows concerns over high levels of air pollution in the city and suggestions congestion charges be imposed in a bid to move people away from cars.

According to research published in 2020, one in 24 deaths in Belfast is linked to air pollution.

Stormont’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has also been consulting on a new Clean Air Strategy, and two Climate Change Bills are currently progressing through the Assembly.

The council motion, if successful, would call on Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon and Translink to set up a free public transport pilot scheme for young people.

Tabled by Green councillor Brian Smyth and seconded by party colleague Mal O’Hara, the motion reads: “This council supports the promotion and expansion of sustainable transport in Belfast as a critical step to averting climate change, address the significant levels of air pollution, reduce congestion and improve public health.

Green councillor Mal O’Hara

“Extending and improving uptake of sustainable transport is key to our city playing its part in averting climate breakdown.

“In order to create a societal shift in how people access public transport, this council therefore calls upon the Minister for Infrastructure and Translink to introduce a pilot of free public transport for young people in Belfast.”

Responding to a recent Assembly question, Health Minister Robin Swann said the health and social care costs associated with diseases relating to air pollution in 2017 were estimated to be around £1.5m.

“If information on diseases where the evidence for an association with air pollution is currently less robust is taken into account, then these costs could rise to nearly £5.4m,” Mr Swann added.

“Projections of future costs indicated that in the period 2017-2025, the total cost to health and social care of air pollution in Northern Ireland is likely to be in the region of £55m-£190m.

“The sector that is likely to see the largest share of this expenditure would be secondary care.

“However, the costs in all the other sectors combined is likely exceed this spend.

“For the period 2017-2035, the combined cost was estimated to be in the region of £182m-£635m.

“When all diseases are included, air pollution is expected to cause 84,000 new cases of disease in Northern Ireland between 2017 and 2035.”

Last November Ms Mallon told the Belfast Telegraph she was open to exploring the idea of introducing congestion charges in our cities in a bid to cut emissions and move people away from relying on private vehicles for transport.

“I think we are going to have to look at incentivising people out of their cars and I am mindful that, in other places, they are looking at issues like parking charges and congestion charges,” she said.

“That would be an issue that would have to be brought to the Executive, but certainly I am open to considering a range of things. We’re in the middle of a climate crisis and we need to be bold in our thinking.”