Belfast councillors to undergo ‘carbon literacy training’ to ensure understanding of science behind climate change

Belfast councillors are to undergo "carbon literacy training" to ensure they understand the science behind climate change.

It comes as the council is working to reduce its carbon footprint, recently announcing it will transition its vehicles that are currently powered by diesel to hydrotreated vegetable oil.

Earlier this year, the council adopted a target of reducing the city's carbon emissions by 66% from its level in 2000 by 2025.

A Climate and Resilience Committee has also been established to help the council achieve its ambitions.

Read more ‘Concerning’ that Northern Ireland only part of UK where electric vehicle chargers have decreased

According to a briefing paper prepared for the committee, carbon literacy training days will be held for members next month.

"To cut our carbon emissions by the kind of reductions science demands, we will need to change culture alongside technology," the briefing paper reads.

"Carbon literacy training provides elected members and staff an awareness of the climate-related costs and impacts of their activities and the ability and motivation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions," the briefing paper reads.

"Sharing and showcasing best practice, knowledge, and expertise, is essential to make informed decisions to address the scale and urgency of the climate emergency and meet net zero targets. This course is appropriate for all councillors, whatever their political world view.

"By the end, elected members will understand the climate science that underpins the action the council is taking and be able to speak confidently and knowledgeably on the subject.

"Most importantly, they will understand how to talk about the climate crisis in a way that resonates with their voter base, and in a way that is authentic to their own political position.

"The training covers climate change, carbon footprints, how every person can do their bit, and how this topic relates to elected members and ratepayers."

The paper adds that a "toolkit" will be provided to councillors to equip them with the information they need to "mobilise change within their constituency and to communicate climate change effectively to hard-to-reach groups".

Last week, the council announced the majority of its vehicle fleet would be transitioned to be fuelled by hydrotreated vegetable oil, a low-carbon, zero-sulphur fuel that is manufactured from renewable materials like rapeseed and sunflower oil.

It is estimated that this move will reduce total fuel CO2 emissions by up to 90%.