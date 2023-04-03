Belfast Council’s pre-loved toy scheme delivered festive joy to 2,000 children

Deputy Chair of BCC's People and Communities Committee, councillor Sarah Bunting, with Michael Sloan of East Belfast Mission and Anne Crossan of St. Vincent DePaul

More than 2,000 children benefited from Belfast City Council’s pre-loved toys scheme for Christmas.

The pilot scheme saw toys collected and distributed to local charities where they were given to families struggling amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Donations were accepted at BCC’s four recycling centres and distributed back into the community through a range of charities.

While some of the toys were resold at affordable prices, the vast majority were gifted to households in need free of charge.

A report into the success of the scheme has been drawn up by council officers.

The reports reveals that 13 van loads of toys were collected at recycling centres, which translated to around 2,500 bags or boxes of toys.

An estimated 700 families benefited from the scheme and over 2,000 individual children received at least one full bag of toys which would have been valued at between £40 to £50. Each bag of toys weighed around 3kg.

“The scheme attracted significant positive media attention and was an overwhelming success in terms of the public response and the number of local families and children who were helped,” council officers said.

“The initiative also connected multiple Belfast organisations and businesses in formal and informal volunteering roles to benefit the local community.

“It would have been impossible to deliver the scheme without this network of help,” the council officers added.

“However, the short notice for planning the scheme, and the significant volume of donations, meant that a number of aspects were unforeseen which created challenges for all parties concerned.

“This can be mitigated by a suitable planning window to deliver this scheme and adopting the lessons learned in the evaluation report, subject to members approval.”

The Christmas scheme also meant that around 7.5 tonnes of items were not dumped at landfills.

“While toys vary in their material construction, one study showed that the carbon footprint for the lifecycle (from material extraction to eventual product disposal) of a typical plastic toy was 1.8kg CO2 eq/kg,” officials said.

“On that basis, and assuming that 50% of the toys donated were of plastic construction, this scheme has saved almost [seven tonnes] of CO2eq compared to buying new.”

It is understood the scheme will go ahead again this Christmas.

Council officials did say there were some issues with the scheme.

“This approach worked well in principle, garnering an overwhelming response.

“One of the main challenges was the short timescale for effective planning and preparation of the initiative,” they said.

“During the review of lessons learned, one respondent highlighted that some social media users asked whether items could be picked up from homes; another option might be to use other facilities, for example, community centres or churches) as collection points.

“Both are seemingly reasonable suggestions, but the pilot scheme encountered significant logistical challenges collecting from just four sites, and the legislation as it stands presents barriers to the council operating reuse schemes at unlicensed premises; these barriers could be addressed through close management but that requires extra resource.”

Officials added that the minimal costs incurred through any future scheme can be met through existing council resources.