Belfast couple left shaken after abduction by masked gang

A man and a woman were abducted from their Belfast home by a masked gang armed with a knife and handgun on Sunday.

Police described the incident as a "despicable, vicious and prolonged attack" which left the victims shaken.

It happened around 9.30pm. Four masked people forced their way into the Lansdowne Road home before attacking the residents. They ransacked the house before forcing the man into a white ford Transit van and the woman into a red Mercedes SUV.

The victims were held and driven around for a while, before both vehicles were left parked in the Ardoyne area.

The man was able to free himself and raise the alarm. The woman in the other vehicle was later located and freed.

Detective Inspector Michael McDonnell said: "This was a despicable, vicious and prolonged attack which has left the victims very shaken."

He appealed for anyone in the area with CCTV or a dashcam to contact detectives at Musgrave quoting reference number 2004 15/12/19.