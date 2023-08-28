Belfast criminal with violent conviction at large

Police are working to locate 35-year-old Sean Megaw, who is currently unlawfully at large.

He was sentenced alongside two other men at Belfast Magistrates’ Court sitting in Coleraine in March, following what the PSNI described as a “savage group attack” on a man in west Belfast five years ago.

Detectives further believed the assault to be associated to Arm Na Poblachta (ANP) – which means ‘Army of the Republic’ in Irish.

On Sunday, Detective Inspector Bell said: “Megaw, who was sentenced for attempted GBH with intent in 2023, was on compassionate release from prison to attend a funeral on Saturday, 26th August.

"Megaw was released at 10am and due to return at 3pm, but failed to so do.

“He is described as around 5' 7" tall, of medium build with dirty fair hair and brown eyes.

"He has a cross tattoo on the left hand side of his face and a sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

“He was last seen wearing a dark coloured suit. We believe he has links to the Greater Belfast area.

"I would appeal to anyone who has seen Sean Megaw, or who knows of his whereabouts, to contact us on 101,” added the senior officer.

"I would also appeal directly to him directly to hand himself in.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.”