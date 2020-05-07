Belfast cyclist arrested over attack

An intoxicated cyclist has been arrested in east Belfast for damaging a Road Safety Partnership van and attacking the operator

Police said the 35-year-old cyclist was spotted on the Belmont Road by an off-duty police officer when he approached the vehicle at around 6.40pm on Monday.

When the officer intervened, he was "set upon" by the cyclist, who was then restrained.

Neither the officer or van operator reported any injuries, but damage to the van means it will be out of service until it can be repaired.

The cyclist was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including assault on police, criminal damage, disorderly behaviour and cycling when unfit through drink or drugs. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Inspector Rosie Leech said the "frustrating" incident was the latest in a string of attacks on road safety vans, and that verbal abuse towards camera operators was occurring "far too regularly" and would not be tolerated.