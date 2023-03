Police in Belfast have appealed for witnesses after a cyclist was injured in a hit and run in the city on Saturday.

A black BMW hit a cyclist before making off towards Donegall Road shortly before midday.

Police have asked for those who were in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision to contact them, and for those with dashcam footage to get in touch.

Police can be contacted on 101 quoting reference number 738 11/12/21.