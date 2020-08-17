Belfast dad’s special toast to daughter he lost

Unique gin to raise cash for cancer research

A Belfast father whose daughter died aged 25 after complications from a bone marrow transplant has come up with a poignant way to toast her memory.

Eimear Gooderham died in June 2019 and dad Sean is hoping people will donate £30 to the Anthony Nolan Trust in return for a gift of a 70cl bottle of Eimear's Wish Gin.

They are now available, complete with a unique small dragonfly motif, which has been a symbol of his campaign.

In September 2016, Eimear was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a type of blood cancer. After finding a stem cell donor match, Eimear underwent a transplant in November 2018, but passed away following complications.Throughout her illness, the Coolnasilla woman fought to raise awareness of stem cell donation alongside her family, who established the Eimear's Wish campaign to continue her work.

As part of that, Eimear's family teamed up with the locally-based Echinville Distillery to produce a new premium Irish gin, aimed at raising awareness of stem cell donation.

The distillery, which is behind the hugely popular Jawbox brand, has created 300 bottles of Eimear's Wish gin, with money from donations going to the Action Cancer, the Cancer Fund for Children and Anthony Nolan charities.

"Eimear wasn't a big drinker, but she did like a little gin," said Sean.

It is not the first time Sean has come up with an innovative fundraising idea. In January he teamed up with Lurgan-based doughnut company Taboo to create a selection of Eimear's favourite sweet treat for a series of Doughnuts for Donors days.

"We don't like just asking people for money for charity," he explained. "We always try to give people something unique and to give people alternatives rather just asking them to put their hands in their pockets, especially at the minute when money is a bit tight for people.

"The gin costs £18 to produce per bottle and we can't sell it, but the idea is that if anybody would like a bottle of this limited edition gin, we're asking them to make a minimum donation of £30 to Eimear's Wish.

"The money will go to Action Cancer, the Cancer Fund for Children and the Anthony Nolan Trust.

"It's another way of us promoting stem cell awareness in Northern Ireland. It's just a unique way of trying to get people thinking about stem cells."

Sean's daughter Eimear who died after a bone marrow transplant

Eimear's family are also asking local bars to get on board to help raise money and awareness for a worthy cause.

"We're hoping that some local bars will get involved and maybe make a cocktail out of it," Sean added.

"They could maybe have an Eimear's Wish cocktail for the month of August with all profits going to the three charities.

"You can probably buy an equivalent bottle of gin for about £28, and what we're saying is that if you're going to buy that gin why don't you make a donation and take this gin instead, knowing that each charity is getting around £4 per bottle."