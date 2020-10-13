Belfast dad's treasured pictures with his daughter go global

Astonishing online response to photos charting Niamh's academic life over 19 years

Treasured: Ciaran Shannon walking his daughter Niamh (25) to school over the years

A Belfast father has spoken of his amazement after a trio of heart-warming family pictures took Twitter by storm.

Ciaran Shannon (60), a retired community development officer, shared images spanning 19 years charting his daughter Niamh's education.

Over 923,000 people (and counting) have now liked the post, with thousands more sharing messages of support.

The first snap was taken by his wife Brenda in 1999 on the Somerton Road, just off the main Antrim Road, with Mr Shannon holding his daughter's hand while walking to her first day at St Therese of Liseux Primary School.

They recreated the same pose in the exact same spot over a decade later in 2014, on Niamh's last day at Little Flower Girls' School.

The trilogy was completed in 2018 as Niamh (now aged 25) graduated as a teacher from St Mary's College.

Still coming to terms with his new found fame, Mr Shannon told the Belfast Telegraph his main feeling was one of pride in his only child's achievements.

"I couldn't believe it when I saw the response, I was totally shocked. I was out walking the dog with my wife on Saturday evening when my phone started buzzing," he said.

"By the time I got home it was around 500 likes which I thought was great, but it just kept going and going."

Ciaran shared the treasured pictures online after noticing a popular internet meme, 'How it started, how it's going.'

"I think Twitter can be very depressing these days with everything that's going on, so I think people maybe connected with seeing something positive and good," he said.

He added: "Niamh absolutely loves it, she's more aware of the power of social media so she's over the moon. She's counting down to a million likes. These figures don't really mean much to someone like me, but I'm just very proud of Niamh and what she's done with her life.

"I'm just delighted that so many people can see how proud I am of her. She's a great girl, she's been through school and training college and now she's a teacher in her own right and has done so well. She's our only child as well so that makes it all the more special for us."

Specialising in maths and science, Niamh is currently working as a substitute teacher at Dominican College Fortwilliam.

With the pandemic creating a challenging start to the year for teachers, Mr Shannon said his daughter had been on furlough for a period before starting her present role.

"She's managed okay with all of that disruption and lives at home so thankfully she's not had to struggle this year."

With the pictures now shared around the world, many other parents spoke of their own school memories.

One father said he had dropped his "baby" to school, junior college and to her graduation for every single day of her life in education.

He said: "She now is doing her Masters at Boston and I'm here in India missing her! This reminded me even more of her."

Sinn Fein Junior Minister Declan Kearney and West Belfast MP Paul Maskey called the post "brilliant" while Newington Housing Association said it was delighted a former board member had "started a worldwide trend".

Another reply read: "I can leave Twitter with this happy sequence in my head."