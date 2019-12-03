Belfast dealer fined for selling car with doctored mileage

Mr Campbell sold a man an Audi A3 giving the impression he was a private seller and using a false name (stock picture)

A Belfast car dealer has been fined for selling a car with doctored mileage.

Gareth Campbell (52), of Church Road, Belfast, was also fined for purporting to be a private seller, while actually being an active car dealer.

In April 2019, Mr Campbell sold a man an Audi A3, giving the impression he was a private seller and using a false name.

The car was sold with 77,000 miles on the clock, however, when the new owner brought the car for a mechanic, he found the Audi had actually travelled around 150,000 miles.

Evidence was also found showing Mr Campbell was an active car dealer.

In a case brought by the Trading Standards Service, Mr Campbell pleaded to one charge under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008 and was found guilty of two further charges. He was fined £2,000.

Kevin McNamara of the Trading Standards Service said: “This was a case where Mr Campbell did his best to mislead an innocent member of the public on a number of fronts: he sold a car with an incorrect mileage, portrayed himself as a private seller rather than a trader and used a false name in his dealings.

"Thankfully the buyer’s suspicions were alerted and we were able to successfully prosecute Mr Campbell.”