Belfast declared UK’s third most beautiful city with surprise building named prettiest – so say the maths

The Art Deco style Bank of Ireland building on Belfast's Royal Avenue was built in the 1920s.

The most beautiful out of the buildings measured by the ratio was Belfast’s Central Library, scoring 98.2% on the beauty score.

A mathematical formula has declared Belfast the third most beautiful city in the UK.

The “golden ratio” uses a set of proportions that many artists and scientists believe is the “epitome of natural aesthetic perfection”.

It was used by the Online Mortgage Advisor to measure the appearance of over 2,400 buildings in the UK to find out which cities have the most beautiful buildings.

The higher the score, the closer a city’s buildings are on average to match the golden ratio.

The study, which analysed 450 streets, found Belfast was ranked third most beautiful, coming in just behind Chester and London.

Liverpool came in fourth place and Durham placed fifth.

Each city was assigned a beauty score, with Belfast clocking 82.9%.

The most beautiful out of the buildings measured by the ratio was Belfast's Central Library, scoring 98.2%.

The library was one of the first major public library buildings in Ireland and first opened in 1888.

A competition for the design of the building was won by architect William Henry Lynn in 1883 and it was built by H & J Martin builders.

The library was designed to reflect the ambitions of the growing city of Belfast, and its architecture is considered to be a fine example of a public building at the height of the Victorian age, built from Dumfries red sandstone on a black granite base.

Other high-scoring buildings include the Bank of Ireland building on Royal Avenue (92.5%) and the Titanic Belfast which scored 86.5%.

Belfast City Hall was also listed scoring 73.7% and the Waterfront Hall also scored 66.5%.