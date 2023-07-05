Belfast demonstration planned over Israeli attack on Jenin refugee camp

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll has called for “economic sanctions” of Israel.

Mourners carry the bodies of Palestinian men, some draped in the flags of the Islamic Jihad militant group and Hamas, during their funeral, in the Jenin refugee camp (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

A protest march in Belfast on Saturday in response to an Israeli military attack on a Palestinian refugee camp will “demand economic sanctions against Israel”, a People Before Profit MLA has said.

West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll has called on people across the city to support the demonstration and to “stand with Palestine”.

Israel launched a raid on the Jenin refugee camp on the West Bank on July 3. Twelve Palestinians and an Israeli soldier were killed during the two-day raid.

The Israeli military claimed all 12 Palestinian men and teenage boys killed in the raid were “militants” and said it was successful in avoiding casualties of unarmed citizens.

Palestinian doctors have told news agencies around 120 people have been injured during the raid.

There has been widespread destruction in the camp, with cars crushed and the ground covered in broken glass and bullet casings.

Both Israel and Palestinian militants have declared the two-day battle a success for their side.

The march, organised jointly by the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Committee (IPSC), Cairde Palestine, United Against Racism Belfast, and Belfast Stands with Palestine, the Belfast demonstration will assemble at Writers’ Square at 12pm before making its way to City Hall.

Gerry Carroll MLA

Mr Carroll said: “Palestinians living under military occupation are being massacred with impunity, yet world leaders remain silent.

“This week’s attack on Jenin Refugee camp is just the latest in a long line of atrocities aimed at wiping the Palestinian people off the map.

“Israel's settler-colonial project is built on a foundation of violence and ethnic cleansing. People in Belfast and elsewhere will not stay silent about the crimes of the apartheid Israeli state.

“Statements of condemnation against Israel are not good enough.

"On Saturday, we will march to demand economic sanctions against Israel, the expulsion of Israeli diplomats, and the severing of all ties with the Israeli murder machine.

“We send solidarity to the people of Palestine and reaffirm their right to resist Israeli oppression. We encourage people across the city and elsewhere to join Saturday’s demonstration and to stand with Palestine.”