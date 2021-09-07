Belfast Disney Store closure confirmed

The Disney store in Belfast which is closing on Saturday September 18. Pic: Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

The Disney Store in Belfast is to close next week.

The move is part of a reported wider company plan to shutter all its brick and mortar outlets in the UK and the Republic of Ireland, bar two.

In a statement posted on the door of the Donegall Place premises, it was confirmed the store will close on or before September 18.

It was widely reported in June that all stores across the islands would close before the end of September except for two in London and Dublin.

While the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment today, it said in June: "We are currently in consultation with an initial group of stores in the UK."

It was not immediately clear how many jobs will be lost in Belfast.

On the door of the storein Belfast, a sign read: "Thank you for being our guest. This store will close on or before September 18."

Disney opened a second store in 2018 in Londonderry but it closed last summer. The company opened its first store in California in 1987.

The retailer and filmmaker is planning to close 20% of all its brick and mortar outlets as it focuses on online sales. It closed 60 stores in the US in March.

“While consumer behaviour has shifted toward online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer,” said Stephanie Young, president of consumer products, games, and publishing.

“Over the past few years, we have been focusing on meeting consumers where they are already spending their time, such as the expansion of Disney Store shops-in-shops around the world.

“We now plan to create a more flexible, interconnected e-commerce experience that gives consumers easy access to unique, high quality products across all of our franchises.”