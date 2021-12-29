Belfast docks fire: Blaze may have been ignited by battery buried in pile of metal

Up to 60 firefighters this afternoon were still on the scene of an intense blaze at Belfast Docks, as it emerged the fire is centred on tonnes of metal and may have been ignited by a battery buried in the pile.

Teams of firefighters rotating in and out of the Clearway Disposals metal recycling centre are still working around the periphery of the blaze, which is raging in a pile 80 to 100 metres long, 40 metres wide and among 10,000 tonnes of metal and waste product, a senior officer revealed.

Crews are likely to be working on extinguishing the fire for a number of days, said Paul Rogers, group commander with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS).

They were first called to the scene more than 24 hours ago and worked overnight on tackling the blaze. Smoke and flames could be seen rising from the building through the night from a wide area.

While visually the fire does not look as bad, it remained today as difficult to tackle because the crews are still working towards the most intense part of the blaze, Mr Rogers told BBC News.

The owners of the facility, Portadown-headquartered Clearway, one of the largest metal recycling firms on the island of Ireland, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the fire. Businesses near the fire on East Twin Road, including an Amazon distribution centre, were not disrupted.

"We have approximately 50 to 60 firefighters on scene," said Mr Rogers, adding that a number of engines and specialised pumping appliances are at the docks.

"We are working tirelessly to try and move product from the site....move it to another area to try and get in to the pile itself.

"It is a very significant fire in terms of it's approximately 10,000 tons of metals and waste product that we are just trying to work through at the moment.

"It's a significant fire in terms of the time that would be employed to try and extinguish so we are looking at a number of days still before we can extinguish this fire.

"I would say visually it may not look as intense but waste product fires are slightly different in that they tend to start from below the pile itself and self combust to a certain extent." The source may be batteries or other waste product with the pile of metal, he added.

While the other waste product buried in the pile can ignite easily, the fire has to reach intense heat for the metal to burn.

Mr Rogers said: "The fire is still as bad today as it was yesterday in that the heart of the fire is approximately 80 to 100 metres long and 40 metres wide and at the moment we are working around the periphery trying to get into the intense part."

It is extremely difficult to extinguish, the senior officer added.