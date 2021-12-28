Belfast docks fire: operation to put out huge blaze will be ‘protracted’ and ‘will take days’ warns NIFRS chief as 50 crew members remain at scene

A major operation to put out a huge blaze in the Belfast docks area will be “protracted” with firefighting operations “ongoing over the next few days”, a fire chief has said.

NIFRS Assistant Chief Fire and Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings explained firefighters prevented fire spread to on site buildings, equipment and to a neighbouring site on Tuesday evening.

He said: “Residents are being asked to keep windows closed. This will be protracted incident and it is expected that firefighting operations will be ongoing over the next few days.”

The NIFRS said the various types of metal on fire at the site has made it more difficult to bring under control.

More than 50 firefighters are tackling the fire at Clearway Disposals, a scrap metal recycling facility at East Twin Road in the Belfast Harbour estate.

Crews arrived at the scene shortly after 1pm on Tuesday.

A NI Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said on Tuesday evening it was expected the operation to extinguish the blaze would “take a few further hours”.

Emergency services are in attendance at a fire in the Belfast docks area on Tuesday afternoon. Photo by Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 28th December 2021 Emergency services are in attendance at a fire in the Belfast docks area on Tuesday afternoon. The blaze is on the East Twin Road area, with images of a large amount of smoke billowing from the area. Four Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service appliances are at the scene alongside two specialist vehicles and two specialist officers Photo by Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 28th December 2021 Emergency services are in attendance at a fire in the Belfast docks area on Tuesday afternoon. The blaze is on the East Twin Road area, with images of a large amount of smoke billowing from the area. Four Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service appliances are at the scene alongside two specialist vehicles and two specialist officers Photo by Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 28th December 2021 Emergency services are in attendance at a fire in the Belfast docks area on Tuesday afternoon. The blaze is on the East Twin Road area, with images of a large amount of smoke billowing from the area. Four Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service appliances are at the scene alongside two specialist vehicles and two specialist officers Photo by Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 28th December 2021 Emergency services are in attendance at a fire in the Belfast docks area on Tuesday afternoon. The blaze is on the East Twin Road area, with images of a large amount of smoke billowing from the area. Four Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service appliances are at the scene alongside two specialist vehicles and two specialist officers Photo by Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye

"This is still ongoing and there have been no reports of injuries,” they told the Belfast Telegraph.

They stressed it was still too early to establish the cause of the fire, adding investigators could be assessing the scene on Wednesday.

"Fire crews could be at the scene for the next few hours at the very least,” explained the spokesperson.

"Realistically we could be there all night.”

They added: “Once metal starts to burn, it can be difficult to put out. It’s hard to get metal started, but once it gets going, it is hard to stop as it burns at a high temperature.

"There’s quite a few metals at the site, burning all at different temperatures. It’ll take a while to put it out.”

Earlier, police advised residents to keep their windows closed as 50 firefighters tackles the huge blaze in the Belfast docks area.

Video footage showed the extent of the fire, with large flames emerging from the site.

Belfast Harbour Police said: “We continue to work closely with PSNI, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, and staff of Clearway Disposals, following the outbreak of a fire at the scrap metal recycling facility in the Harbour Estate. NIFRS have issued precautionary advice for local residents in the surrounding area to keep windows and doors closed, and for people to avoid the area.”

Four appliances are assisting in tackling the blaze, alongside two specialist vehicles and two specialist officers.

Group Commander David Harbinson, of the NI Fire and Rescue Service, told the BBC fires at such sites were very difficult to deal with because of the heat generated by the scrap metal.

He added: “That allows the fire to spread so when we start to attack the fire it can be very challenging.

"We’re using vast amounts of water and securing those water supplies can be very, very difficult.”

Sinn Fein MLA Deirdre Hargey urged members of the public to keep a safe distance from the blaze.

'Emergency services are currently at the scene working to bring this fire under control,” she explained.

“It's important they are given the space to do their jobs and I would urge members of the public to stay safe and to stay away from the scene.”