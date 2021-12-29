Belfast docks fire: ‘Significant’ ongoing operation in place on Wednesday

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) confirmed there is a “significant” ongoing operation in place by their crews on Wednesday following the huge blaze in the Belfast docks area.

In an update, NIFRS said their crews are still in attendance at the “well-developed” fire in a scrap metal recycling centre on East Twin Road in the city.

They said “significant resources” are being expended to tackle the blaze and crews are continuing to respond to the incident.

"Local residents are being asked to remain in their homes and to keep doors and windows closed,” they added.

On Tuesday NIFRS Assistant Chief Fire and Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings explained firefighters prevented fire spread to on site buildings, equipment and to a neighbouring site on Tuesday evening.

He said: “Residents are being asked to keep windows closed. This will be protracted incident and it is expected that firefighting operations will be ongoing over the next few days.”

The NIFRS said the various types of metal on fire at the site has made it more difficult to bring under control.

The scene at the Belfast fire Credit: NIFRS

More than 50 firefighters are tackling the fire at Clearway Disposals.

Crews arrived at the scene shortly after 1pm on Tuesday.

They stressed it was still too early to establish the cause of the fire, adding investigators could be assessing the scene on Wednesday.

Fire service during Wednesday operation Picture by Peter Morrison

They added: “Once metal starts to burn, it can be difficult to put out. It’s hard to get metal started, but once it gets going, it is hard to stop as it burns at a high temperature.

"There’s quite a few metals at the site, burning all at different temperatures. It’ll take a while to put it out.”

Picture by Peter Morrison

Sinn Fein MLA Deirdre Hargey urged members of the public to keep a safe distance from the blaze.

'Emergency services are currently at the scene working to bring this fire under control,” she explained.

Firefighters battle a blaze in the Docks area of Belfast at 2am on December, 29 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

“It's important they are given the space to do their jobs and I would urge members of the public to stay safe and to stay away from the scene.”