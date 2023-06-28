Belfast dog dies after suffering ‘suspected neurological damage’ following river walk

The owners of dog who said their pet was left with “suspected neurological damage” after recently playing at a Belfast river have confirmed he has passed away.

Earlier this week, one-year old golden labrador Cooper’s owner issued a warning on social media after their dog needed vet treatment shortly after a walk in east Belfast.

"This morning we let our pet go for his final sleep. Cooper only turned one in April, while his life was short the memories we have of him will be long lasting,” said the pet owner on social media on Wednesday.

Cooper’s owner previously said their vet “prepared (them) for the worst”.

"Cooper was a happy doggy last night playing the river in Orangefield Park escaping the heat. It only took 30 minutes for the toxins to take their toll on him,” they wrote on Monday.

“He has been admitted to the vet with suspected neurological damage. Please do not let your dogs into the river in Orangefield Park or other rivers.

“We will find out the results later but the vet has prepared us for the worst with other dogs fatally affected by the same thing. Keep your dogs safe.”

Cooper’s owners also thanked those who had been in touch with “outpouring support” over the past several days.

"Dogs have a special way of bringing out the best in everyone,” they added while also thanking their veterinary team and Belfast City Council for their work.

On Monday, the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) confirmed they were investigating the incident.

"NIEA received a report at 11:40am on June 26 of a dog that had become unwell following contact with the river in Orangefield Park the previous evening,” said a spokesperson.

"An officer has been tasked to investigate for evidence of pollution or algae issues. If anyone wishes to report water pollution they can do so by phoning the incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”