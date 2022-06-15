Belfast drug dealer Gary Coleman receives 18 month sentence after investigation into West Belfast UDA

Police have welcomed an 18-month sentence for a drug dealer who was arrested as part of an investigation into the West Belfast UDA.

Gary Coleman (29) was sentenced in Newry Crown Court on Wednesday, and will serve nine months in prison and the rest on licence.

He had previously pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of criminal property, receiving stolen property and converting criminal property.

A sum of £205 which was seized was ordered by the court to be donated to charity.

The PSNI said the sentencing followed an investigation into suspected drugs criminality linked to West Belfast’s UDA.

Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “Officers carried out searches of a property in Belfast city centre in June 2021 and seized a quantity of cocaine, with an estimated value of approximately £6,000. A number of high value items, including watches and rings, were also seized.

“With the help of our partners, we’ve not only removed drugs from our streets, but also the funds that line the pockets of paramilitaries.”

He continued: “These groups control communities through a regime of intimidation and fear. They have no regard whatsoever for those whose lives or relationships get ruined along the way.

“The Paramilitary Crime Task Force is committed to disrupting the activities of those involved with illegal drugs. We’re grateful to the public for their continued support and would ask anyone with information to contact us on 101.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org