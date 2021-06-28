Belfast Duncrue recycling depot fire ‘deliberate’

A fire at a recycling depot in Belfast’s Duncrue area is being treated as deliberate.

Over 40 firefighters remain at the scene in the north of the city on Monday after the blaze broke out in a warehouse just after 10pm on Sunday.

The Fire Service said five appliances, one aerial appliance, a high-volume pump, and a command support unit remain at the scene.

The blaze has been brought under control but firefighters are likely to be in attendance for the rest of the day.

At its height large plumes of smoke were seen across the city coming from the docks area. There have been no reports of injuries.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service group commander William Johnson said he believes the blaze was started deliberately.

He told the BBC that “good progress” had been made in tackling the flames, aided by very little wind in terms of weather conditions.

However he said there is “still a lot of work to be done due to the integrity of the building and contents of the building”.

He described the part of the site where the fire was as a waste recycling storage area.

“We haven’t made entry into the premises itself so we can’t determine that (cause of the fire) ultimately but currently we believe that it was a deliberate fire,” he said.

The public have been asked to continue to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed.

Sinn Fein’s John Finucane praised the efforts of the emergency services.

“This major blaze in north Belfast on Sunday night was very dangerous and well done to our firefighters who have worked overnight to bring it under control.”

He added: “It is my understanding that the Fire and Rescue Service is investigating the possibility that this fire was started deliberately, and I would urge anyone with information to come forward.”

Police have been contacted for comment.