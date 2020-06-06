Belfast expresses solidarity with Black Lives Matter campaign with new mural

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said many of his constituents have been concerned by the death of George Floyd in police custody in the US.

A new mural on west Belfast’s international wall dedicated to George Floyd is the city’s expression of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter campaign, the local MP has said.

Tourists from across the world flock to the Falls Road to see the series of artworks, which change regularly to reflect international events.

Paul Maskey said the death of Mr Floyd in police custody in the US has caused concern among his constituents.

“What this mural says very clearly is that west Belfast stands in solidarity with George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter campaign, and I think it is a very important statement,” he told the PA news agency.

“People I have talked to right across this constituency are very concerned about the scenes they have seen on their TVs and newspapers in recent times with the murder of George Floyd so this is a very clear sentiment that people in west Belfast show our solidarity with George Floyd and we stand up against racism.”

West Belfast man Richard Akinsehinde has welcomed a new mural in memory of George Floyd. (Rebecca Black/PA)

Local man Richard Akinsehinde welcomed the mural.

He said: “The murder of George Floyd is really sad but when you see this mural be unveiled and the support of the west Belfast community, you see some positive.”

“There is injustice everywhere in the world, I am lucky enough, I have never experienced it in the US or here.

“For west Belfast to come up with this, it’s a big thing for us. I hope we can do better, not just to stop the killing but the social injustice, too. Let’s treat everyone equally.”

Saoirse Olide (left), Clara Akinsehinde and Eva Akinsehinde at the launch of a new mural in West Belfast in memory of George Floyd. (Rebecca Black/PA)

The mural was developed by Belfast tourism development organisation Failte Feirste Thiar and Feile an Phobail, Ireland’s largest community arts festival.

They came together with mural artists Marty Lyons and Mickey Docherty.