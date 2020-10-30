Belfast family left shaken after two masked men ransack house

A burglary at a house in west Belfast has left a family shaken up.

A wedding ring and money were stolen by the thieves.

Damien Morrison (22), a retail worker, who lives with his partner Harry and his family at their home in Gransha Drive, said they were left feeling angry and unable to sleep after two masked intruders broke in and stole personal valuables.

They had left the home for only 30 minutes to deliver birthday presents to his boyfriend's niece who lives nearby.

"My boyfriend and I went upstairs to go to bed and we noticed that both our set of drawers were pulled out and all the cupboards were opened," he said.

"It was my partner Harry who discovered that a sum of money from an envelope had been stolen.

"His mum went upstairs and discovered that her wedding and engagement rings had also been taken."

Mr Morrison added: "We checked our CCTV camera which revealed images of two masked men attempting to enter the property. The photographs have been circulated on social media by community groups in a bid to help identify the burglars."

CCTV of the masked men

He added: "We're very angry, The money can be replaced but the rings can't.

"They're extremely sentimental. You can't replace them.

"My partner's parents have lived here for 35 years and this has never happened before."

The PSNI has appealed for the public's help in catching the burglars.

"One of the men is believed to have been wearing dark trousers, a black coat, a mask and a baseball cap.

"The second man is believed to have been wearing cream trousers and a cream jacket," a spokesperson said.