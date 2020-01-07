Belfast family pays tribute to 'beautiful baby Sophie Hamilton'

The family of a young north Belfast woman who died suddenly on Friday have paid tribute to their "beautiful baby sister" ahead of her funeral.

A vigil was held for Sophie Hamilton in Ligoniel on Sunday outside St Vincent de Paul Church and tributes have continued to flood in from heartbroken family and friends.

Courtney Hamilton shared photos of her late sister on social media, commenting: "My beautiful baby sister. I have no words, completely numb. Thank you to everyone who was out helping tonight. Love you forever and a day sis. If only love could have saved you."

She added yesterday: "Thank you everyone for all your kind words, too many to get back to but every prayer isn't going unnoticed. I'm turning my phone off to spend my last few days with my sister."

Requiem mass takes place tomorrow at 10am in St Vincent de Paul Parish with burial afterwards in Carnmoney Cemetery.

The family notice described her as the beloved daughter of Seamus and Elaine, sister of Courtney, Rhianna and Patrick, granddaughter of Joan and Lizzy and loving girlfriend of Sean.

Ms Hamilton's grieving boyfriend Sean Quigley said that "nothing will ever be the same again" in an emotional tribute.

Sharing many pictures of them together online, he spoke of how they had planned to start a family and travel the world together.