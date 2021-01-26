Belfast ferry sounds warning as surfer attempts to ride its wash

On Monday a Stena ship alerted the coastguard after a surfer was spotted too close to the ship. (Liam McBurney/PA)

A coastguard rescue team has issued a warning after a surfer spotted too close to a ferry sparked a rescue attempt.

The man, who was surfing near Holywood, Co Down, managed to paddle his way back to shore on Monday following an emergency alert made by Stena.

The ship used its horn to warn the surfer, who has not been identified, and then alerted Belfast Coastguard, which attended to the scene.

Bangor Coastguard explained in a Facebook post: "Once on scene the team located the casualty and kept eyes on [him]. The casualty managed to paddle his way back to shore in Holywood.

"Bangor Lifeboat was also tasked to the incident and was stood down en route."

It continued: "After speaking with the casualty it was confirmed he was intending to surf the wash from the superfast inbound to Belfast."

Bangor Coastguard revealed that they had spoken to the surfer of the "dangers of being close to such large vessels" as well as the risks of being in the shipping lane.

No further details of the incident have been released.