Belfast fertility clinic fraud investigation: Three women released on bail

Three people arrested by police investigating a fertility clinic in Belfast have been released on bail.

PSNI detectives carried out a number of interviews and arrests over the weekend as part of an ongoing investigation into the clinic in the Lisburn Road area.

Three women, aged 32, 33 and 47, assisted police with their enquiries, and have now been bailed to allow for further investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Wilson from the Economic Crime Unit said: “The interviews and arrests were conducted in relation to conspiracy to defraud offences. The investigation remains ongoing, at this time.”

In December 2022, a man and woman in their 40s were also arrested in relation to the fertility clinic’s investigations. They too were subsequently released on bail.

They were being questioned in relation to several alleged offences, including money laundering, breaches of the Medicines Act and fraud-related matters.