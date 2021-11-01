Belfast Field of Remembrance: More than 1,000 markers placed in tribute to the Fallen

Press Eye - Belfast - 1st November 2021 Opening of the Royal British Legion’s 2021 Belfast Field of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in the grounds of the City Hall. The ceremony, led by the Lord Mayor of Belfast Cllr Kate Nicholl, took place ahead of this year’s Remembrance Day where Britain comes together to remember all those who have died in conflicts since WW1 Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The unveiling of the Royal British Legion’s 2021 Belfast Field of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in the grounds of the City Hall

A Field of Remembrance has opened at Belfast City Hall in honour of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in war.

More than 1,000 crosses and commemorative markers were planted in Donegall Square, each carrying a personal message to someone that had lost their life in military service.

They pay tribute to those who lost their lives in conflicts from the First World War to the present day, with a special recognition of those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Last year’s event was staggered due to the pandemic and NI district chairman of the Royal British Legion, John Stewart, said Monday’s ceremony to mark the reopening was even more poignant as a result of the disruption.

“We cut it back due to Covid but it was great to actually be together to do this. It’s a big event of the year – albeit scaled back,” he said. “It was more akin to what we would have had in a normal year.”

He added: “For some of the people that were there they would only see each other at the event each year. It’s just having everyone back together again, and that adds to the poignancy of the occasion.”

As part of the 45-minute ceremony, prayers were led by the RBL Chaplain, Reverend Canon Samuel McVeigh MBE, with the first memory cross placed by Her Majesty’s Deputy Lieutenant Dr Nigel Carr. Belfast City Council was represented by Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl, with the Royal British Legion represented by Northern Ireland District Chairman John Stewart.

The field will be open to members of the public to visit and pay their respects until November 14.

Around 55,600 tributes will be planted across the six RBL Fields of Remembrance taking the form of a Little Remembrance Cross, Muslim Crescent, Star of David, Sikh Khanda, Hindu Om or Secular Tribute.

The Belfast Field of Remembrance is one of six across the UK.

It follows a tradition that began in 1928 when poppies were planted around an original wooden cross, taken from the battlefield grave of an unknown soldier, located in the grounds of Westminster Abbey.

Additional Fields of Remembrance across the country are located in London, Cardiff, Gateshead, Staffordshire and Swindon.

This year, the Royal British Legion celebrates its centenary and its annual Poppy Appeal will run until Armistice Day on November 11.

Due to the restrictions of the Covid pandemic, appeal collectors were unable to work face-to-face last autumn. However, the RBL has confirmed they will be out in local communities once again this month.

Remembrance Sunday will take place on November 14.