A man is arrested following an arson attack on a block of flats in the Woodbourne Court area of west Belfast on April 8th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police have said a fire at a block of flats in Belfast is no longer being treated as arson.

Fire broke out in the Woodbourne Court area of west Belfast at around 10pm on Tuesday.

Police said the Fire Service attended and put out a "small fire" in one home.

They initially said it was an arson attack, however, following further investigation they ruled it out.

A 32-year-old man was arrested and later released unconditionally.