Belfast flight from Heathrow among 30 cancellations due to passenger numbers exceeding ‘airport capacity’

Aer Lingus also cancelled six flights on Thursday as travel chaos continues

A Heathrow to Belfast City Airport flight has been cancelled on Thursday after the London airport confirmed passenger numbers have exceeded its maximum capacity.

The British Airways 12.30pm flight to Belfast was cancelled as part of a total of 30 other flights removed from the morning schedule.

Also affected are two flights from London to Dublin, with both the 8.25am and 9.50am services cancelled.

It comes as Aer Lingus also cancelled six flights on Thursday, including a Dublin to Heathrow return service due to a spike in Covid cases among their staff.

According to the Dublin Airport website, the London flights were scheduled for 7.30am, 3.55pm and 8.15pm, while a Hamburg flight was due to depart at 7am, and a Berlin flight at 5.55pm.

Arrivals to Dublin Airport have also been affected, with four inbound journeys cancelled. These flights had been due to depart from London Heathrow (11.20am and 7.35pm), Hamburg (11.50am), and Berlin (11.15pm).

On Wednesday, Aer Lingus had to cancel 12 further flights as a result of a spike in Covid cases.

It came after three return flights were cancelled the day before due to the virus while Covid and strikes were blamed on 13 cancellations over the weekend.

The airline has apologised and said they are working to secure alternative travel options for anyone affected.

Heathrow officials meanwhile said most passengers affected by the cancellations on Thursday should be able to rebook another flight outside of peak hours.

The airport said around 98% of their scheduled flights will operate as planned.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: "We are expecting higher passenger numbers in today's morning peak than the airport currently has capacity to serve, and so to keep everyone safe we have asked airlines to remove 30 flights from the morning peak for today only.

"We apologise for the impact this has on travel plans.

"We are working hard to ensure everyone has a smooth journey through Heathrow this summer, and the most important thing is to make sure that all service providers at the airport have enough resources to meet demand."

Belfast City Airport has been contacted for a response.