Belfast football club launches suicide first aid course following death of young man two years ago

Belfast team is hoping initiative will help support the wider community

More than 400 young boys and girls play for St Malachy’s Old Boys Youth FC, which has launched a ground-breaking new scheme to address the worrying issue of suicide in north Belfast

A youth football club in north Belfast has launched a new scheme to train 100 of its coaches and supporters in suicide first aid following the death of a young man in the community two years ago.

St Malachy’s Old Boys Youth FC hopes the brilliant new initiative will help support members of the club, their families and the wider community.

North Belfast has one of the highest rates of suicide in the UK and Ireland.

Club treasurer Gavin Watters, who is taking part in the suicide first aid course, explained all of those signed up to the scheme will complete their training by the end of October.

Mr Watters said St Malachy’s OB’s coaches wanted to do something to help tackle mental health and suicide after the death of a young man in the community deeply affected many of the club’s players who were friends with him. “It drilled it home so all of our coaches wanted to do something but just didn’t know what they could do to try and help in the future,” he stated.

“This has been a programme two years in the making and it’s probably more important now especially after Covid.

“With kids being out of school and cooped up away from friends, the general fear around Covid and the potential impact on families, it means this training is more important now than even two years ago — and it was bad enough then.”

Mr Watters said the training will help alleviate any anxiety the club’s coaches may have if they realise a young person is struggling with their mental health.

“It really comes down to good communication and being willing to listen,” he added. “The actual mantra of ‘it’s okay to talk’ is right because you want to get the person who’s having mental health problems or having suicidal behaviour to talk it through.”

Supported by funding from the Bank of Ireland Begin Together Fund, St Malachy’s OBs’ campaign was launched ahead of World Mental Health Day yesterday.

Club chairman Gary Vernon said with over 400 young boys and girls playing for St Malachy’s OB, it was frightening to know that, statistically, 50 of them have had suicidal thoughts or have attempted to take their own life, as one in eight children in Northern Ireland have reported doing so.

“We have our own internal mental health group, Greenlight, who work with local mental health charity TAMHI to deliver Mental Wealth Games, and provide vital signposting information for players and their parents, amongst other initiatives,” he explained.

Mr Vernon felt it was important the club gives its coaches the training to spot poor signs of mental health and suicidal behaviour, and how to react to that.

“I hope they never need to use that training, but it is important to be proactive, not reactive,” he added. “A young life may depend on it.”