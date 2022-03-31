Belfast fundraiser for besieged city of Mariupol a real family affair

Brian with son Jonathan, his wife Iryna and their son Jamie

The Ukrainian word for children, "dyeti," lies painted on cobblestones outside the Deutsches Theater in Berlin, Germany in solidarity with war-torn Ukraine, and in particular with the Donetsk Regional Drama Theatre in Mariupol that was bombed and 300 people were possibly killed in the attack. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

A Co Down man is selling his books of witty poems, limericks and humorous stories in Tesco Newtownbreda over the next two days to raise funds for people in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Brian Johnston has raised thousands of pounds in the past for Marie Curie and the Motor Neurone Disease Association through his books and now wants to help those affected by the Russian invasion.

Thousands of people are without heating, water or food, and the city is being shelled daily.

Mariupol sits in a key strategic location, splitting Russian forces on the annexed Crimean Peninsula from separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Many in the port city are sheltering in basements, unable to leave.

Brian’s daughter-in-law Iryna is Ukrainian, and her mother, brother and sister-in-law only managed to escape the city 10 days ago.

They have moved to Portovik in Melykeme, which is under Russian control, but are thankfully safe at the minute.

Iryna, a concert pianist, said she had many fond memories of performing in the theatre in the city now reduced to rubble by Russian attacks.

There have been claims 300 people sheltering in the building died when it was bombed two weeks ago.

“Our wedding photographs were taken around that theatre and it was just beautiful,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“They put so much money into that area — new pavements, beautiful buildings... and now nothing.

“I am heartbroken, I can’t believe it, it is a nightmare. People are living in hell there.

“I don’t know if they have electricity or anything at the minute, but I am happy that my family are alive.”

She will be selling a CD of recorded piano favourites this weekend alongside Brian’s books to raise funds.

Brian’s son Jonathan has been married to Iryna for 11 years and they live here with their two children.

He said that her family endured a harrowing experience fleeing Mariupol.

“They were shot at in their cars, it was incredibly frightening, but we are thankful they are OK for now,” he said.

“We are hoping internet will be reinstated at the start of the week, so we hope to speak to them soon.

“We are not sure where their next move is. If they come here, they may feel displaced, but if they stay there, it’s not safe. There has been little to no humanitarian help provided in the surrounding area of Melykeme, so we hope that whatever we can fundraise will help in some way.”

The money will be donated directly to a contact Jonathan and Iryna know, who is currently in Ukraine delivering humanitarian aid.

“We made contact with Andrei Lisenko through a Telegram and YouTube channel, where he is based in Donetsk,” he explained.

“His wife has been taken in the midst of the conflict, but he still continues to deliver aid. He is a true inspiration.

“He posts updates every day on YouTube outlining what is going on.”

Brian said it was “heartbreaking” hearing what was happening to Iryna’s home city.

“I am hoping this fundraiser will help in some small way. The money will go toward providing food and clothing and anything else they need in this time of crisis,” he explained.

Brian offered his thanks to Tesco Newtownbreda manager Janine Southall, who has allowed him to fundraise in the store on several occasions.

Brian and Iryna will be at the store all day on Friday and Saturday.