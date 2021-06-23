Belfast GAA club teaching CPR after Christian Eriksen heart attack

Chairman of Ardoyne GAC calls on teams in all sports to follow his side’s example

A north Belfast GAA club has started the process of training its members in the vital use of defibrillators and CPR after Danish footballer Christian Eriksen suffered a heart attack during Euro 2020.

Ardoyne GAC’s under-16 girls were the first to be trained in the lifesaving procedure on Tuesday. It has been driven by the club’s safeguarding officer Shauna Day and overseen by vice-chairman Stephen McVicker.

The world watched in horror when Inter Milan player Eriksen had to be resuscitated on the pitch at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen after suffering a cardiac arrest during the first half of his side’s 1-0 Group B defeat to Finland on June 12.

The midfielder has since been released from hospital after a implantable cardioverter defibrillator was fitted into his chest.

Mr McVicker explained that Ardoyne GAC had been planning on running a defibrillator and CPR course for its members for quite a while, but the Covid-19 pandemic stalled their training.

After seeing what happened to former Tottenham Hotspur player Eriksen and the quick actions of the pitch-side medics, the club made the decision to get the training up and running as soon as possible.

Twenty girls took part in Tuesday’s session, while the club’s Mothers and Others squad will be trained on Monday.

“With each age group we get it out to, we can spread this training right throughout the club as much as possible,” said Mr McVicker.

“We received grants for two defibrillators and we have one in the clubrooms. We bring the other to the pitch for whenever any of our teams are there, but there’s no point in having it if nobody knows how to use it.

“One of our members is actually a paramedic, so through him and his colleague, they supplied the training for us.

“The more people we have trained, the more people are out there in the community who know how to use it and the more confidence there will be to use them should the sad time come when defibrillators are actually needed.”

Ardoyne GAC chairman Philip McTaggart praised those in the club who organised the training.

He also encouraged all clubs in every sport to provide CPR and defibrillator courses for their members.

“We felt it was important, as we have always done, to give our young people the skills to be able to help someone, whether they're on the pitch or it’s someone walking up the road,” he said.

“The knowledge to know how to use these defibrillators and how to do CPR is really important in helping to save lives and we’re delighted that so many people took part in Tuesday’s training.

“I want to congratulate all of those who were able to set that up and had the foresight of thinking that we should do this.

“What we want to do is roll that training out to other members and older members as well, so that everybody has the skills.

“Every club, it doesn't matter what sport, should be learning how to do this and we should be encouraging all clubs to be carrying defibrillators with them to pitches.”