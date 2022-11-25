Belfast garage teases slashed Black Friday petrol offer, following queues at Go forecourts for cut prices

A Belfast branch of the retailer Centra has teased their Black Friday petrol and diesel offer, with motorists able to pick up a bargain on fuel.

Writing on social media, Centra Boucher Road said they would be offering unleaded petrol at 1.299p per litre and diesel at 1.499p per litre between 9am and 9pm today.

They said the offer was restricted to one transaction per customer and no containers or storage tank fills are allowed.

It comes the day after Go forecourts across Northern Ireland have seen significant queues at their pumps as they roll out their ‘Thanksgiving Thursday’ deal.

The fuel company has announced for one day only they will be charging 1.31.9p per litre of petrol and 1.55.9p per litre of diesel.

Earlier in the day there were reports of large queues and grid-lock traffic in Crumlin caused by the garage’s offer.

Into the evening, TrafficWatchNI reported long delays on the road in Carrickfergus as a result of the offer and one east Belfast driver reported: “Grand Parade totally gridlocked both ways because of people queuing for cheap petrol. Knock on effect on Ladas Drive and Castlereagh Road as cars are blocking the junction.”

Go garages, which are routinely cheaper than other outlets, operate a ‘self-pump’ format with customers having to pay by card prior to pumping their car.

Their offer marked a significant decrease in fuel prices in recent months. According to data published by Statista, diesel was the most expensive conventional motor fuel in Northern Ireland in September 2022, at an average of 178.6 pence per litre.

They made the announcement on social media, but stressed the American Thanksgiving-themed offer only applied to certain locations in Northern Ireland.

Some users on social media bemoaned the lack of other locations, such as Omagh, asking the cheap-fuel company why there were no offers in the Co Tyrone town.

The deal expired at 7pm.

Thursday’s deal marks a change for the garage who typically offer a Black Friday sale. Last year, there were large queues and significant delays across Go Garages in Northern Ireland after the company slashed their prices to just below £1 per litre.