Belfast Giants face travel disruption after fire breaks out on Stena Line ferry

The Belfast Giants had their weekend travel plans severely disrupted by a fire on board a Stena Line ferry.

They ended up enduring a four-hour delay to their plans ahead of their Challenge Cup clash with the Dundee Stars on Sunday.

The blaze on board the ship docked in Belfast at the Victoria Terminal on West Bank Road was reported at 5.13am on Sunday.

Stena Line confirmed a small fire broke out in the exhaust system of Superfast VII.

A spokesperson said it was brought under control quickly by the crew, but emergency services were called as a precaution.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said 13 fire appliances and 61 firefighters attended the incident, including the Specialist Marine Response Team.

The Giants, whose title sponsor has been Stena Line for the last 11 years and who use the ferry operator for all their travel to away games in Scotland, were due to travel over on the 7.30am sailing from Belfast to Cairnryan ahead of the 5pm face-off at the Dundee Ice Arena.

However, due to the cancellation they were forced to wait until the 11.30am crossing which, when added to the nearly three-hour coach journey once docked, left them in a race against time to arrive in time for puck drop in Dundee.

Fortunately, the Giants’ hosts — whose head coach is former Belfast defenceman and assistant coach Jeff Mason — agreed to push face-off back an hour-and-a-half to 6.30pm to give them enough time to make it to the arena for the game, which allowed it to go ahead uninterrupted.

Even though they were able to arrive with time to spare for face off, the Giants’ afternoon plans were severely disrupted, with the team usually booking into a hotel prior to the game where they would complete their video analysis for the game that night and get some last minute rest.

The players would then usually arrive at the arena around an hour-and-a-half before the game was due to get under way, with warm-ups beginning 40 minutes before puck drop.

Despite the four-hour delay, the Giants were still able to arrive in Dundee close to their scheduled time.

However they had to go without their intended hotel stop-off, making it less than ideal preparation for Adam Keefe’s visitors.

After the two sides faced each other at the SSE Arena on Saturday night, the Stars themselves also returned to Scotland using a Stena Line sailing, although they used an overnight crossing instead and therefore avoided the same disruption as the Giants.