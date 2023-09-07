Belfast Giants fan with rare genetic disorder gifts Duke of Sussex personalised shirt

The Duke of Sussex is given an ice hockey shirt by Blake McCaughey during the annual WellChild Awards 2023 at the Hurlingham Club in London. Pic by Yui Mok/PA Wire.

A Co Armagh boy with a rare genetic disorder has gifted the Duke of Sussex a Belfast Giants shirt at the WellChild Awards ceremony in London.

Blake McCaughey (15), from Tandragee, has spent most of his life fighting illness after being born with two chromosome deletions and abnormal muscle fibres.

On Thursday night he was snapped fist-bumping Prince Harry as he received an Inspirational Young Person award alongside George Hall (11) from Skipton, North Yorkshire.

Blake and his family gifted the duke a personalised green ice hockey shirt with his name on the back.

Harry used his first appearance in the UK since June to reflect on the events of 12 months ago when he was forced to miss the awards as he rushed to Balmoral in Aberdeenshire after his grandmother fell ill.

He said Queen Elizabeth II "is looking down on all of us" as he spoke fondly of the late Monarch on the eve of the anniversary of her death.

"As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away,” the duke added.

"As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her, and that's precisely why I know exactly one year on that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we're together, continuing to spotlight such an incredible community."

Harry seemed relaxed as he chatted with children and their families during a pre-ceremony reception at The Hurlingham Club in south-west London earlier in the evening.

The WellChild patron of over 15 years sat down with each young award winner in turn and asked them about their interests and hobbies.

He warmly applauded after Poppy Higham (7), from Runcorn, danced to music by Ed Sheeran.

Harry then played around with a giraffe balloon and showed the award winner its rotating head, prompting the youngster to pick it up and play with it.

Poppy, who cares for her 17-year-old sister Paige, told PA news agency she enjoyed speaking to Harry about "my dancing, Disney and the awards".

Her father, Daniel Higham, said: "We're so proud of it (the award) - it's amazing.

"She just makes our life a lot easier sometimes when it's not going right, she just gets on with it.

"I think she just takes it in her stride."

It was Harry's first public appearance in the UK since his high-profile legal case at the High Court against Mirror Group Newspapers earlier in the year.

Last month the Belfast Giants organised a fundraiser as part of an effort to send one of their biggest fans on a dream trip to the US.

A GoFundMe page set for ‘Blake’s Boston Dream’ has raised almost £13,000 towards the £15,000 target.

Giants head coach Adam Keefe has been urging supporters to donate online after the campaign was set up by A View From The Bridge – the Belfast Giants’ podcast.

The Odyssey Trust has already committed to donating £1,000 to help Blake and his family make special memories.

Before he was even two, Blake had been admitted to hospital 33 times and had battled pneumonia 19 times.

He also has irreversible intestinal failure, which means he cannot eat or drink and is fed through a tube.

In May 2017, the youngster had to undergo open-heart surgery and was given a donor heart valve.

Two years later, his health declined again as his stomach and bowel stopped correctly absorbing nutrients.

This caused dramatic weight loss, as well a drop in both heart rate and blood pressure, and the boy ended up spending the next seven months in Craigavon Area Hospital before being moved.

Blake was then brought to the gastroenterology team at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children that December, with total parenteral nutrition (TPN) his last hope.

His TPN runs for around 16 hours per day to keep his body fully hydrated with vitamins, minerals and calories.

Blake spent a further three years in the Royal and was admitted to London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital for eight months.

However he has been back at his family home since last December.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/blakes-boston