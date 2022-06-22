Belfast girls’ school gives pupils trouser option for first time

A 160-year old all girls’ school in Belfast is to give all pupils the option of wearing trousers as part of the school uniform for the first time in its history.

Victoria College in the south of the city said it had “recently updated its uniform booklet to include College trousers accessible to all from our uniform suppliers”.

It added that “regulation VCB trousers can be purchased from the official uniform suppliers”.

The change will take place going into the 2022/23 school year.

There has been increased focus on school uniforms in Northern Ireland over recent years, with many education institutions revising their policies and making changes.

Girls at St Cecilia's College in Londonderry were recently given the option of wearing trousers following a request from the school's student council and in 2019, Methodist College Belfast launched a review into its uniform policy partly to ensure transgender pupils and those from religious groups feel comfortable.

Six years ago, Victoria College was also advised by The Girls' Schools Association (GSA) not to refer to its students as "girls, young women or young ladies" and said that terms such as "pupils" or "students" were more suitable for staff to use, "particularly when transgender pupils are present" in order to create a more inclusive atmosphere.

The Department of Education has further tried to reflect a similar approach in its most recent guidance, which was published four years ago.

The department noted that PE uniforms “can be perceived as a barrier to participation in PE” and said “schools should be aware of this and be sensitive to concerns pupils might have about body image – particularly during transition and teenage years”.

"Schools might consider the use of shorts or ‘skorts’ instead of gym skirts and PE pants,” it added.

A research paper published by the Northern Ireland Assembly in 2021 said that school uniforms could have "gendered implications".

"Commentators have argued that there are many reasons to challenge segregated uniform policies in schools, not only comfort, choice and practicality, but also because they can reinforce unfair gender expectations," the paper said.

"This is thought to be particularly true for female students where policies often stipulate a skirt or dress as their regulation uniform as well as for transgender children and gender non-conforming youth who can struggle with expressing their identity where uniform policies stipulate gender-segregated uniforms."

The issue of uniforms has made headlines this week as on Monday, education minister Michelle McIlveen announced that the school uniform grant in Northern Ireland would be increased by 20% to help low income families with their costs.

However, campaigners from the Parent Engagement Group have said that the uplift is not enough and “will probably be absorbed due to the cost of inflation and parents are not going to benefit from it”.

The Welsh government was previously the first in the UK to introduce statutory guidance on how to make school uniforms more affordable and it also included a gender neutral policy.

The Parent Engagement Group has called for Northern Ireland to follow suit, with activist and former UUP candidate Naomi McBurney urging politicians to get back to a functioning Executive in order to help implement similar statutory guidance.