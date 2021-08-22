Belfast Glider expansion plan slammed as lacking ‘imagination and scope’

Plans for the expansion of Belfast’s Glider bus service have been branded as lacking “imagination and scope” by the Ulster Unionist Party.

The second phase of the Belfast Rapid Transport Project aims to expand the Glider network into and beyond north and south Belfast.

Unionist Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston said the route into the north of the city should include both the Shore Road and Antrim Road, while south Belfast’s Stephen McCarthy questioned why the proposed southbound route stops at Cairnshill.

Read more Translink facing a loss of £77m as it plans Glider route expansion

A consultation on the project has recently been launched for the public to have their say on the new routes.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said the new routes are vital for better connecting the city and tackling issues around climate change and congestion.

The plans also propose connecting the existing G2 Glider service — which currently links Belfast City Centre to Titanic Quarter — to Queen’s University and Belfast City Hospital.

Responding to the proposed route in north Belfast, Ms Corr-Johnston said there is a need for investment in the wider public transport system alongside the Glider expansion.

“I more than welcome a significant investment in public transport in north Belfast, not least given the success of the Glider in east and west. However, I think current proposals are lacking in imagination and scope,” she said.

“North Belfast is home to the country’s widest motorway, one of its busiest road junctions and, in spite of having several miles of rail on two key train routes, we have only one station. We are overly car-dependent and poorly served in terms of transport.

“I support the extension of services along both the Shore and Antrim Roads, but believe that car ownership and dependence on public transport is higher on the Shore Road. The Shore Road would be my choice.

“However, if the evidence supports the Antrim Road being chosen we need to see investment in transport on the Shore Road to complement that.

“We need to see the development of train stations at the Abbey Centre and Fortwilliam, with park and ride facilities and well-integrated with current bus services.”

All the proposed routes northbound also stop on the O’Neill Road, with a park and ride facility proposed, something the politician said was “disappointing”.

Read more Public can have say on Belfast Glider new routes plan

“The new route should extend into Glengormley and even serve Mallusk, with new park and ride facilities there,” she added.

According to Translink, the Glider service operating between east and west Belfast has been a “huge success”, with more than 45,000 additional passenger journeys per week on the Glider compared to buses according to the operator.

South Belfast’s Mr McCarthy said he was “at a loss” as to why the southern extension was not currently proposed to serve the upcoming renovation of the Great Victoria Street station.

“It makes little sense to have every regional and cross-border train and coach arrive into Belfast to a beautiful new station and not have the city’s flagship transport system passing the front door,” he said.

“Equally, the current proposal for the southern terminus at Cairnshill is a perfect example of short-termism.

“The urban sprawl of Belfast extends far beyond Cairnshill, and given the number of major developments proposed and underway in Carryduff I urge the Minister to extend the southern route in response to this.”

According to Translink, the Glider service operating between east and west Belfast has been a “huge success”, with more than 45,000 additional passenger journeys per week on the Glider compared to buses according to the operator.

In a statement a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The Department worked closely with key stakeholders in taking forward a feasibility and options appraisal to identify the most viable north-south route options. The purpose of the consultation process is to inform the public and other stakeholders of the emerging route options for the extension and to seek their views on those routes.

"The responses to the consultation will be an important step in determining the final preferred routes and we would encourage anyone with an interest to respond to the consultation which closes at 5pm on 4 October 2021.”