Belfast graffiti: SDLP councillor proposes central report hub to tackle problem

A radical new approach to tackling graffiti in Belfast has been proposed.

The move would see utility providers, government departments and other public bodies obligated to remove graffiti on property they own “as a matter of priority”.

Under the plans proposed by SDLP councillor Gary McKeown, Belfast City Council would provide a central hub for members of the public to report graffiti, following which the matter would be referred on to the property owner for action.

Graffiti in the city has long been an issue and is frequently reported to the council, and to local representatives, by ratepayers.

Belfast City Council does have its own cleansing teams that can clear up graffiti; however, council resources are limited and graffiti is a widespread problem right across the city.

Mr McKeown has tabled a motion on the issue. If successful, it would see Memorandums of Understanding being agreed with utility providers, telecoms companies, government departments and other public bodies, stipulating that they comply with the rules of the new scheme.

“Concerns about graffiti are one of the top issues raised with me by constituents. People are fed up with their areas being marred by widespread tagging,” Mr McKeown told the Belfast Telegraph.

“While this may seem like a small issue to some, it has a significant impact on the environment and appearance of an area, as well as the wellbeing of the community who lives there, as it can make neighbourhoods feel neglected.

“While the council does its best to keep on top of graffiti, it cannot tackle this issue alone. The scale of the problem is too large and the council does not have the resources to respond to every single incident.

“Aside from that, it is wrong that the ratepayer should have to foot the bill for removal of graffiti from street furniture or property which is the responsibility of utility or telecoms companies.”

The SDLP representative said Belfast City Council needs to work with public bodies to reach agreements around removing graffiti when it appears on property and utility boxes that they own.

“By providing a central hub for reporting incidents, it makes it easy for people to request action, and the council can then refer it on directly to the property owners for swift removal,” he said.

“The more we keep on top of it, the less incentive there will be to tag in the first place.

“If we approach this issue in the spirit of partnership, then we can find an agreed solution to what has become a persistent problem in our city.

“The only way we’re going to tackle this is by working together and finding a system that works for the council, residents and the statutory bodies involved.”

Mr McKeown’s motion went before Belfast City Council’s Standards and Business Committee earlier this week and now council officers will draw up proposals on how the scheme could be implemented.

The motion would then have to be agreed and ratified by the full council before work on the scheme could get underway.