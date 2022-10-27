Belfast gran with over 200 convictions jailed for series of violent outbursts including at Mater Hospital, ‘Up the ‘Ra’ taunts, and attacks on police

A grandmother who punched and spat on police officers as part of a crime spree where she shouted taunts of ‘Up the ‘Ra’ has been jailed for nine months.

Pauline Burns also threw a bottle onto the Westlink dual carriageway in Belfast and urinated inside both a PSNI car and the hallway of a barber shop.

The 59-year-old, of Kinnaird Close in the city, has now amassed more than 200 convictions.

At Belfast Magistrates’’ Court today she pleaded guilty to a series of offences, including multiple counts of assault on police, disorderly behaviour, criminal damage, common assault, causing a dangerous article to be on a road, and jaywalking.

The catalogue of offences was committed over a period between March 2020 and June 2022.

Prosecutors said on February 3 this year Burns was observed throwing a glass bottle over high wire fencing near Carlisle Circus onto the Westlink below.

Police were then called to the nearby Mater Hospital amid reports that she had carried out an assault and urinated in an ambulance bay in front of members of the public.

“She shouted taunts (such as) ‘Up the ‘Ra’ and ‘black b*******’,” a Crown lawyer said.

Burns kicked and punched one of the constables as she was being detained.

In a separate incident on March 8 this year she was arrested and put in a police car after being found drunk with a bottle of whisky in the city centre.

On her way to custody she urinated in the rear of the vehicle and punched an officer in the abdomen, the court heard.

Weeks later she was detained again for being verbally abusive at a bus stop in west Belfast.

The prosecutor said Burns lashed out at a policewoman, striking her up to six times and spitting directly in her face.

In other incidents she kicked and tried to headbutt officers, as well as shouting at one “I will knock your block in”. CS spray had to be deployed during one outburst of violence.

The court also heard that in June 2021 a businessman noticed a large puddle on the floor inside his barber shop on Castle Street.

CCTV footage showed Burns entering and urinating in the hall area of the premises.

A defence solicitor said she has had long-term drink problems, but is now attempting to tackle her alcoholism for the first time in more than 20 years.

During the hearing Burns stated: “I’m trying to get my grandchildren and children in my life, I’m fed up with jail.”

Imposing five months' custody for the latest set of offences, District Judge Anne Marshall ordered her to serve a further four months from a previous suspended sentence.

She told the defendant: “I strongly suggest you try to deal with your (alcohol issues), otherwise this record which is already at 224 convictions will get longer and longer.”