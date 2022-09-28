Belfast has ‘a bit of everything to offer’ but rubbish and empty shops an issue

Love it or hate it — most people have an opinion on Belfast.

As part of the Belfast Telegraph’s Belfast in Focus campaign we took to the streets to find out what people’s favourite — and least favourite — things are in the city.

Among the positives were the people, the diversity and the greenery around the city.

And some of the more negative opinions included the cost of living, the levels of homelessness and the levels of anti-social behaviour.

Billy Dickson (72), from east Belfast, said he is proud of the progress Belfast has made in recent years.

“It’s good that a lot of things have changed now and both cultures can get along with each other,” he said. However, he feels the city has a problem with rubbish, particularly around City Hall.

“There could be a lot maybe done from a cleansing point of view, like the streets, could maybe be cleaned up a bit better,” added Billy who was spending time with his young grandson.

James McCullins

James McCullins (21), a student from County Monaghan is enjoying student life and socialising in Belfast — but said it comes at a price.

“It’s a big city but it’s a small city. The best thing about Belfast is probably the people and the amount of things to do in it, honestly, you aren’t short of things to do in it.”

He feels it can be hard living in Belfast during the cost of living crisis, “If you are on a tight budget, (it is) maybe not the best place,” he said adding that students are under particular strain, “for books, laptops, things like that, it’s a bit pricey”.

Linda Teller

Linda Teller is originally from Northern Ireland but has lived in Germany for 25 years.

“This is my first time Belfast since before Covid and I’m quite shocked at how many empty shops there are...I’m a wee bit disappointed today,” she said.

She does, however, still love Belfast.

“Northern Ireland is just a beautiful country, but I think they need to spend a bit of money around town — I hope the government and council puts a bit more money into the city to make it more attractive,” she said.

Jools Hughes

Meanwhile, student Jools Hughes (19) enjoys living in Belfast and embraces the diversity of the city.

Comparing Belfast to her home town of Newry, she felt it was a lot bigger and busier but she also remarked that there was a lot of homelessness in Belfast “especially in the evening time and the morning time you see so many people,” she said.

Siofra Harkin

Siofra Harkin (20), from Donegal, has moved here to go to university.

She likes Belfast and the shopping it has to offer but comparing it to her home town, she doesn’t find it as safe.

“It’s a lot noisier, there’s a lot more people on the street, I wouldn’t travel alone at night, whereas I’d be more comfortable doing that at home,” she said.

Katie Gordon

Another student, Katie Gordon (20) moved to Belfast from York last year.

She has fully embraced student life in Belfast and particularly enjoyed the Christmas markets last year.

“It’s such fun and a nice way to end the year,” she said.

She also shares a concern for her safety at night time in Belfast: “I wouldn’t be walking home at night alone, I’d always be walking with someone or getting a taxi.”

Like many students, another problem she has with Belfast is the levels of anti-social behaviour in the city, “especially in the Holylands”, she added.

Helen Evans

Helen Evans (63), from Belfast, praised the greenery around the city.

“I think we are very lucky with our parks, we have amazing places quite close to the city centre,” she said.

However, she takes issue with the unused buildings around Belfast: “I just don’t understand when there’s such a problem with housing that someone isn’t coming in and turning these into really nice flats,” she added.

An overwhelming amount of those interviewed agreed that the people in Belfast are the best part of it.

Gavin Karney

Belfast-born Gavin Kearney (20) said: “I think anyone that comes over here always says that the people are really friendly, so that’s one of the best things. Everyone is always really helpful as well. It sort of makes the city.”

