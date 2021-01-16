Belfast Hills access to be considered in new report

Councillors have agreed to look at a plan to create better access to the Belfast Hills.

A report is to be commissioned on how Belfast Council can work with Stormont, the National Trust and the Belfast Hills Partnership to develop a plan for enhanced user facilities.

It comes after elected members agreed a motion by Sinn Fein Councillor Micheal Donnelly at this week’s meeting of the council’s People and Communities Committee.

The report will explore the creation of further access points into the hills from different locations across the city to “allow residents to access the hills on foot from their neighbouring communities.”

The report will also look at parking at the Divis Mountain walk site on Divis Road, Hannahstown, and opportunities for cyclist parking.

Councillor Donnelly’s motion states: “As a city, one of Belfast’s best natural attributes is its surrounding hills and landscape. The Cavehill and Divis mountains offer spectacular views of the city that visitors and Belfast residents flock to all year around to enjoy.

“More so now than ever before, locations like Divis mountain offer space for outdoor recreation and essential health and well-being. As a city council we must work with partners to develop a plan which is respectful of the natural environment and surrounding area but also supports the increased demand for parking and user facilities at Divis Mountain.”

Sinn Fein Councillor Matt Garrett, who seconded the motion, told the committee the National Trust were “welcoming” of the motion, and asked that the “very active” Hannahstown Community Association be involved in plans.

He said: “Recently there have been more cars up there than normally you would see, and that leads to constraints on the infrastructure locally. Cars are not the only way to get there, and whatever way this is looked at, it has to be looked at across the piece – in terms of walking, in terms of public transport, and making sure the natural environment in that area is protected.”

DUP Councillor Nicola Verner said: “The motion is a really great opportunity to review what we have in the form of access to the Belfast Hills. Particularly now that we have the Forth Meadow Greenway development, and how we could look at opportunities to widen that out.

“I am thinking in particular of the Forth River part of that greenway, and the old Glencairn Road, and the access there is from that to the hills.”

The motion passed unanimously, and awaits ratification at the next full meeting of Belfast Council.