Belfast hoax bomb is condemned

Police at the scene of a security alert in Workman Avenue on the Springfield Road, west Belfast

A device that sparked a security alert in west Belfast and significant disruption was an "elaborate hoax", police have said.

The device was discovered at around 7am yesterday close to Workman Avenue on the Springfield Road, resulting in the closure of part of the road and leading to residents being evacuated from nearby homes.

DUP councillor Brian Kingston condemned those responsible.

He said: "This was a deliberate effort to cause fear and to disrupt people's lives.

"Those responsible have caused huge disruption for residents, businesses and people wishing to travel along this arterial route."