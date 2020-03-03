Belfast home petrol bomb attack 'deeply disturbing'

The attack happened on the Carncaver Road in east Belfast. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

An east Belfast home has been targeted in a pipe bomb attack.

The device was thrown at the Carncaver Road property at around 9.30pm on Monday which led to a small fire in the living room, police said.

The Fire Service attended the scene and put out the fire. No one was inside the home at the time. It is not known if the house is occupied.

SDLP Lisnasharragh Councillor Seamas de Faoite condemned the attack and urged anyone with information to contact police.

“It is deeply disturbing that this kind of attack can happen in our community and put people in harm’s way," he said.

“The outcome of this reckless attack could have been fatal.

“Those behind the planting of this device have nothing to offer our community but fear. These criminals must be faced down.

“This type of attack is not wanted or welcome in the area."

DUP councillor Tommy Sandford said the incident was "disgraceful" and also condemned it.

"The neighbours were all very concerned someone may have been inside at the time, so it is a relief no one was injured. But this had the potential to be devastating, children could have been caught up in it.

"This is very worrying and I can only condemn it."

Police are appealing for anyone with information to call 101 or information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.