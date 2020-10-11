Belfast homes evacuated after arson attack ruptures gas line

The scene at Kingston Court in north Belfast. Photo Pacemaker Press

A number of north Belfast homes were evacuated in the early hours of Sunday after an arson attack ruptured a gas line.

Rubbish was placed at the rear of a property in the Kingston Court area and set alight at around 1am.

The fire ruptured the gasline and a number of nearby homes had to be evacuated.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Natalie Moore said local people were put at risk by the arson attack.

“Fortunately the house was not occupied at the time however significant risk was posed to neighbouring properties and their occupants," she said.

"Thankfully the emergency services arrived and were able to deal with the incident and move people away from danger before the fire spread.

"I am keen to hear from anyone with information regarding this crime. Please call 101, quoting reference 126 11/10/20.”

The scene at Kingston Court in north Belfast. Photo Pacemaker Press

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org